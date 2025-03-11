NYPD called after Jey Uso is choked out on WWE RAW

Jey Uso was choked out during RAW this week. The star was unable to breathe and an announcer called for the NYPD.

Ad

Gunther attacked Jey Uso after he won his match against Grayson Waller, and as a result, he didn't get much time to celebrate. He was choked out from behind by the World Heavyweight Champion.

When Gunther attacked and choked him out, officials rushed in to break it up, but WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee had already called the NYPD to come out and interfere.

"Can we get the NYPD out here?"

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the end, they were broken up, but by then, the damage was done, and the World Heavyweight Champion was posing over the collapsed Jey, making it clear what he could do to his challenger.

The two stars are set to battle at WrestleMania, where Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight title against Jey Uso. However, for a while now, Jey has shown that he's in danger from the star and not always able to fend him off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

He's going into the match as a massive underdog, and Pat McAfee was afraid enough for him to reach out to the NYPD. Now, with a potential faction by his side, it remains to be seen what's next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback