Obvious storyline with Jey Uso is a trick, thinks WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently made headlines recently after attacking LA Knight on RAW. While many are suspecting a heel turn in his future among other things, Hall of Famer Teddy Long has a different prediction.

Jey and Jimmy recently reunited to form the Usos, but their appearance on RAW seemingly hinted at a rivalry between them. After Jey attacked LA Knight, Jimmy looked completely shocked, which indicated he had no idea that it was going to happen. While it seems like the partnership might fall apart due to their different ideals at this point, Teddy Long thinks that it is just a misdirection.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"They already done that. You know what I am saying, if you think about it, that's already been done. Maybe it wasn't done with those two guys but it's already been done. I don't think it's gonna happen at all. I really don't, I really don't at all."

Bill Apter thinks Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will turn on each other in WWE

While Jey and Jimmy are now reunited, Apter thinks that the partnership won't last.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated that Jey and Jimmy might split up before long. He said:

"It looks like Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso may, will wrestle those two (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) of course, I believe at WrestlePalooza. But it looks like they may split up before anything happens. It looks like Jey Uso might dirty attack his brother during that match. They are having severe problems with LA Knight in the middle here, and it looked like Jey Uso was not very happy and he may be turning heel."

As of now, only time will tell what is next for the Usos in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.



