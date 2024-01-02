Official announcement concerning Judgment Day made for WWE RAW next week

The Judgment Day made a mark on WWE RAW: Day 1. The heel faction will now face a major task on the upcoming episode of the red brand after General Manager Adam Pearce made a match for one of the stable's members official.

Rhea Ripley retained her Women’s World Championship against Ivy Nile on Day 1. Mami did so to keep The Judgment Day strong as it holds a significant amount of gold on the red brand.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor were caught off-guard when a member of The Judgment Day requested a match on their behalf. They confronted Adam Pearce about the same, only to find out that R-Truth had requested on their behalf.

After R-Truth called Balor a scaredy cat for not being willing to face DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa, The Prince agreed to fight next week. This prompted the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to make the match official via a tweet.

The Judgment Day is RAW’s strongest faction. The fearsome faction currently holds the Women’s World Championship, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and the Money in the Bank briefcase. R-Truth’s inclusion in their story has allowed the creative team to add more humor to their segments.

R-Truth and The Miz reunited to defeat The Judgment Day on WWE RAW: Day 1

WWE RAW: Day 1 hosted a few top segments, including members of The Judgment Day. One such segment saw The Miz come out to welcome R-Truth to the middle.

However, they were interrupted by JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio soon. R-Truth reminded McDonagh that he was out of the faction after losing to the former a couple of weeks ago.

The to-and-fro allowed R-Truth to deliver some of his best lines to entertain the fans. He was the star of the segment once again.

The Miz and R-Truth then reunited as the Awesome Truth to face Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match. The A-Lister hit the Skull-Crushing Finale to pick up the win for his team and leave The Irish Ace and Dirty Dom red-faced.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the heelish faction and whether WWE will reunite the Awesome Truth for a longer run. It could turn out to be a good move, especially now that The Miz has no storylines and won’t be getting into a title picture anytime soon. The two WWE legends deserve to be on television more frequently.

