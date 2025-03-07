Offset reacts to Travis Scott hitting Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber; he reportedly injured The American Nightmare

Travis Scott helped John Cena and The Rock take out Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. On X, Offset reacted to Scott hitting The American Nightmare.

Ad

Rhodes congratulated Cena after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, in a shocking turn of events, Rhodes and Cena were confronted by The Rock and Scott, eventually leading to Cena's heel turn. The 16-time WWE World Champion aligned with The Rock and Scott, turning heel for the first time in over two decades.

On X, rapper Offset reacted to Scott landing a real punch on Rhodes during the beatdown. He sent a message claiming that the 33-year-old rapper 'smacked the life' out of The American Nightmare.

Ad

Trending

"Travis smacked life out buddy," wrote Offset.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out Offset's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Conrad Thompson provided an update on Cody Rhodes after the incident

Conrad Thompson provided an update on Cody Rhodes after the incident involving Travis Scott. The Undisputed WWE Champion denied the reports of him being legitimately hit by the rapper.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, he stated:

"I saw the report earlier this week and I checked on Cody. I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay? Holy sh*t.’ And he replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and sent me a picture. I was like, ‘Damn I am glad you’re okay mostly.’ And he joking said, ‘The horseman got me.’ I just thought it was funny that Cody, even now, is like he didn’t touch me. Of course, we know, that’s not the case. He’s sporting a major black eye right now. I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his eardrum. But buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw there."

Ad

Rhodes will appear on this week's edition of SmackDown after John Cena's shocking heel turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback