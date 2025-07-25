OG Bloodline member sends a message to Kenny Omega; recalls his iconic match from 14 years ago

Kenny Omega is signed to All Elite Wrestling, but made a name for himself through his work in Japan. WWE Superstar and OG Bloodline member, Sami Zayn, sent a message to the 41-year-old.Omega and Zayn shared the ring on multiple occasions on the independent circuit, primarily when Zayn competed under the El Generico gimmick. They crossed paths in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, DDT Pro Wrestling, and were once involved in a multi-man match in Jersey Pro Wrestling.On X/Twitter, Zayn reacted to Omega's iconic match with a 9-year-old girl named Haruka from 14 years ago. The match took place in DDT Pro Wrestling and ended in a time limit draw.&quot;One of Kenny’s finest. Truly brilliant,&quot; wrote Zayn.Check out Zayn's reaction on X:Kenny Omega opened up about Sami ZaynKenny Omega claimed that he loved Sami Zayn like a brother and recalled their days together in Japan. He recalled his memories with the current WWE Superstar from the early days of their careers.Speaking on The Sessions, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion stated this:&quot;I love him like a brother,&quot; Omega said of Zayn. &quot;My greatest dormitory experience, and possibly my greatest experiences ever just in wrestling, was being able to kind of dorm with him in Japan. ... It was hanging out during the days, doing the matches at the nights, and then just kind of sitting and chilling and watching old 80s [and] 90s action movies.&quot;Zayn is signed to the RAW brand, where he is feuding with Karrion Kross. He is a former multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and has also held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens.The veteran superstar is a member of the OG Bloodline. The last time he teamed up with Roman Reigns and The Usos was at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, when they defeated Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline.