''Oh my god, it's gone too far''- Bruce Prichard reveals backstage panic after Hell in a Cell match turned brutal

Bruce Prichard recently spoke about The Undertaker and Mankind. He went into detail on the memorable time where the two squared off against each other inside a Hell in a Cell. The two men faced each other in one of the most gruesome matches in WWE history at the King of the Ring pay-per-view event in 1998.

The Undertaker had entered the match with an injured ankle, but it was Mankind who left the bout with several severe injuries. Mankind took some brutal bumps during the match which could have seriously jeopardized his career. Though everyone knew that the match would be violent, even Vince McMahon was concerned about Mankind's safety during the match.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast, Prichard spoke about the backstage scenario during the match. Prichard revealed that he was at the gorilla position for the match and couldn't believe his eyes. Though he felt the match was amazing, there was panic when Mankind kept taking brutal bumps:

''The same story has been told over and over again, the cage at the top not breaking like it was supposed to and we were told it would. One of the worst bumps was from the top of the cage to the ring, with the chair came in and slid, knocked his teeth out. It was an amazing match and spectacle. But throughout it all, those moments where you are looking at someone like Mick and thinking oh my god, it has gone too far,'' said Prichard.

Bruce Prichard on Terry Funk being furious during the match

Bruce Prichard talked about how many superstars backstage were concerned for Mick Foley's health due to the extreme nature of the bumps he took both off and through the cell. One of the names who was very vocal about the brutality of the match was Terry Funk.

Bruce Prichard revealed that Terry Funk was very upset during the match, especially after the second bump, and they had to calm Terry down quite a bit because of it.

