"Oh my god no", "Why????"- Fans devastated as popular name is released from WWE after over four years

Being the biggest pro wrestling company in the world, WWE is no stranger to releasing talent or bringing new stars in on a whim's notice. The company recently released Matt Camp from his contract which has caused a major buzz in the wrestling world.

Camp was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over four years. He hosted WWE's The Bump, a YouTube show that features different superstars every week, along with other roles in the company. Matt first worked with Kayla Braxton on the Bump, who was later replaced by Megan Morant.

It was recently reported by PWInsider that Camp was let go from his contract last week. The news source also noted that the backstage reaction to his release "has been something of a shock." There has also been no real explanation as to why he was cut, with the company yet to make any internal statements.

The wrestling world was stunned to learn about the star's release, with many taking to social media to air their grievances. Fans also wished Matt good luck for his future.

Reactions to Matt Camp's release!

WWE also recently released an NXT star

Matt Camp is not the only star to depart the Stamford-based promotion this year. Amari Miller, who was a prominent member of the NXT roster, was also released from her contract earlier this month. The 27-year-old revealed in a post on social media that her contract with WWE had expired and neither of the two parties offered an extension.

Expand Tweet

Aside from Matt Camp and Amari Miller, many prominent names were released from the Stamford-based company last year after the TKO takeover. Among those were Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Top Dolla, and Shelton Benjamin. Most of them have already moved on with their careers and have been competing in different promotions around the world.

While Matt Camp was not a wrestler, he had been a part of the global juggernaut since 2019. Other than hosting The Bump, Matt also appeared on RAW Talk, The SmackDown Lowdown, and the premium live event kickoff shows.

We, at Sportskeeda Wrestling, wish Matt good luck for his future and hope to see him flourish in his next endeavor.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE