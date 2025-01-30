"Oh hi Mami" - WWE Superstar sends a message reacting to Rhea Ripley's latest photo

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri sent a message to Rhea Ripley, reacting to her latest photo. Ripley's jaw-dropping picture caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

The Eradicator recently became a two-time WWE Women's World Champion. She regained the title by defeating Liv Morgan on the Netflix premiere of RAW. Ripley successfully defended the gold against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas.

Dupri sent the following three-word message to Ripley on Instagram, reacting to her new photo:

"Oh hi Mami," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Dupri's comment below.

Rhea Ripley says she will be champion heading into WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley had a dominant run as Women's World Champion before being forced to vacate the title due to injury following WrestleMania XL. Now that she has regained the gold, The Eradicator is aware of the target on her back.

Speaking to Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg after her latest victory over Nia Jax, Ripley claimed she will be champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

"At the end of the day, everyone wants that WrestleMania gold ticket. I don't blame them. It's a massive opportunity. It's what everyone works for. I have a target on my back and I'm not gonna hide from that fact, so whoever it is that I stand across from at WrestleMania 41, because I guarantee I'm walking in Women's World Champion. Whoever stands across the ring from me, they're gonna have to be ready for Mami. Because at the end of the day, what do you always say? 'Mami is always on top.'"

This past Monday on RAW, Ripley was confronted backstage by Bayley, who has her sights on the Women's World Championship. Last year's Women's Royal Rumble winner will hope to replicate her success in 2025 and possibly challenge The Eradicator for the gold at WrestleMania 41.

Bayley will be joined by Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and other top names in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Rhea Ripley isn't scheduled to defend her title at the premium live event.

