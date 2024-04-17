"Oh the hypocrisy," "She cries all day" - Fans slam Ronda Rousey for controversial comments about current WWE champion

Fans recently took to social media to slam Ronda Rousey for her controversial comments about the current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul's "special treatment" in the Stamford-based promotion.

After making a huge name in the UFC, Rousey signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017. She quickly rose to fame in the Stamford-based promotion and won several titles throughout her career, including the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships and the Women's Tag Team Championship. The 37-year-old parted ways with WWE in October 2023.

In her new autobiography, "Our Fight: A Memoir," Ronda Rousey has mentioned a lot of negative things about the Stamford-based promotion. During a recent interview with Steve-O's Wild Ride, Rousey said that she believed WWE was giving "special treatment" to Logan Paul, which she felt was not the case for other wrestlers.

Dexerto's official X/Twitter handle posted about Ronda Rousey's controversial comments, which caught several fans' attention, and they started commenting on the post.

Almost all of them criticized Rousey for her comments, as they believed she got the same opportunities as Logan Paul.

Some fans wrote that Logan was getting special treatment because he had been doing his job well.

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey said she would only wrestle on independent wrestling shows in the future

In the same interview with Steve-O's Wild Ride, Ronda Rousey said that she would only wrestle on independent wrestling promotions from now on because she would get the time for preparation and she only wants to perform moves with her friends.

"If I wrestle from now on, I'm just gonna do it on like an indie show where I can wrestle for as long as I want and prepare for as long as I want, and do whatever moves I wanna do and just do it with my friends and take all the anxiety out of it because it's just so needlessly stressful and dangerous, the way they do it," said Rousey.

Check out the video below:

Many fans wanted to see a singles match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see if Rousey will ever change her mind and return to WWE in the future.

