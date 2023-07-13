"Oh, the jealousy from this man is real" - Fans believe Seth Rollins "buried himself" with latest jibe at Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins' latest jibe at Roman Reigns was not received well by The Tribal Chief's fans in the WWE Universe.

The Architect took a shot at Reigns during his latest appearance on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast. Rollins stated there would be no need for the World Heavyweight Championship if Roman Reigns were a fighting champion.

Roman Reigns has been the world champion for over 1000 days, but Rollins seemingly believes the historic title reign didn't do enough to give direction to other superstars and storylines. He compared their respective title reigns and argued that Reigns' schedule was why WWE needed another top championship. The Visionary was quoted as saying:

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW because we would have somebody that was doing those things. And as you said, it would kinda give direction to the characters on the show, it'd give direction to the show itself. But because of the route he's chosen and what he wants to do with his schedule and his title reign is not what I'm doing," said Rollins. [0:00 - 0:28]

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



FULL INTERVIEW with Seth Rollins drops tomorrow via @FOXSports.



: bit.ly/43ughkI



: apple.co/outofcharacter… "Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship."FULL INTERVIEW with Seth Rollins drops tomorrow via @WWEonFOX "Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship."FULL INTERVIEW with Seth Rollins drops tomorrow via @WWEonFOX / @FOXSports. 📺: bit.ly/43ughkI🎧: apple.co/outofcharacter… https://t.co/x1UrttBQKJ

Rollins' comments didn't sit well with Roman Reigns' fans, who believe The Tribal Chief elevated the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during his reign. Many argued that Roman Reigns is the biggest draw in the business, and his Bloodline storyline has evidently attracted more viewers. Others accused Rollins of letting his jealousy speak through his words.

Here's how fans reacted to Seth Rollins suggesting that Roman Reigns is not a fighting champion:

Watson J. @JasoWatson330 @ryansatin @WWEonFOX



Rollins has to think man @FOXSports Not going to lie what he’s doing here is extremely counterproductive. Not only did he bury himself in the process, but buried the championship that he claims he’s trying to build prestige for LolRollins has to think man @ryansatin @WWEonFOX @FOXSports Not going to lie what he’s doing here is extremely counterproductive. Not only did he bury himself in the process, but buried the championship that he claims he’s trying to build prestige for Lol Rollins has to think man

🤼🖤💙🏎️ @intern4zionale @ryansatin @WWEonFOX



Roman Reigns is Roman Reigns because WWE build himself to be the 'Tribal Chief Roman Reigns'



Roman Reigns draws viewers, money, clicks like never before... Roman Reigns wouldn't be Roman Reigns if he's wrestling every week @FOXSports We're not gonna have this discourse again, do we?Roman Reigns is Roman Reigns because WWE build himself to be the 'Tribal Chief Roman Reigns'Roman Reigns draws viewers, money, clicks like never before... Roman Reigns wouldn't be Roman Reigns if he's wrestling every week @ryansatin @WWEonFOX @FOXSports We're not gonna have this discourse again, do we?Roman Reigns is Roman Reigns because WWE build himself to be the 'Tribal Chief Roman Reigns'Roman Reigns draws viewers, money, clicks like never before... Roman Reigns wouldn't be Roman Reigns if he's wrestling every week 💀

Kimberly Clark @Kimberl39546189 @ryansatin @WWEonFOX @FOXSports In my opinion Seth is for real jealous of Roman, not the whole stay in character jealous but real life jealousy. He has never and never will reach Romans level. He just needs to let it go and focus on The Judgement Day. Damien is going to successfully cash in on him one day. @ryansatin @WWEonFOX @FOXSports In my opinion Seth is for real jealous of Roman, not the whole stay in character jealous but real life jealousy. He has never and never will reach Romans level. He just needs to let it go and focus on The Judgement Day. Damien is going to successfully cash in on him one day.

Seth Rollins' impressive winning streak ended on WWE RAW this week

Seth Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a huge six-man tag team match against The Judgment Day on Monday's RAW. Although the past few weeks heavily showcased the growing conflict between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, the two top heels seemingly reconciled their differences on the red brand.

As a result, Balor, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio defeated the champions in the main event with some help from Women's World Champion and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

This was the first time in almost six months that Seth Rollins lost a match on RAW. The Architect maintained an impressive winning streak on the red brand since the beginning of the year. This loss could play a massive factor in extending The Visionary's feud with The Judgment Day.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes