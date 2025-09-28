“Oh. My. God” - Alexa Bliss, Brie Bella, CM Punk, and others react to WWE star’s heartbreaking update

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured some exciting action. Among the intriguing matches that the show featured, a massive triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship stole the show. Tiffany Stratton defended her title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a gruesome match, leaving the world astonished.

While Stratton ended up leaving the arena as the champion, Jade Cargill garnered attention from fans all around the globe. The former AEW star left the arena with a gruesome injury, which she sustained after some massive shots from both Jax and Stratton, and a massive push from Jax into the steel steps, which led to Cargill landing on it face first.

Cargill’s face busted open during the match, which she later showed off with a post on Instagram, proving her love for the game as well as the industry.

Multiple names from the industry reacted to the former AEW star’s post, including the likes of CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell, Alexa Bliss, Brie Bella, and more.

You can check out Cargill’s post here and the superstars’ reactions below:

Superstars react to Jade Cargill's post [Image Credits: Cargill's Instagram]

Was Jade Cargill really injured on WWE SmackDown?

Jade Cargill’s condition didn’t look good to fans around the world, leaving millions concerned after she was brutally busted open during the match. The former AEW star was carried out with a towel following the show, and recent reports have now confirmed her status.

As per a recent update from Fightful, the star was legitimately busted open during the match, but is alright now. It is still uncertain if she will end up missing a few weeks of TV time. Fans will have to wait and see if the company provides an official update on the star’s injury.

