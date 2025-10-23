Old school wrestlers would have made life difficult for Logan Paul, says WWE legend

Logan Paul would have found it difficult to make it as a wrestler during the '90s, according to a WWE legend. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler has impressed with his in-ring skills since his debut at WrestleMania 38.

Logan has proven to be a reliable performer on big occasions and has even won the United States championship. This has shown the faith the locker room and the promotion have in his abilities.

However, WWE legend D-Von Dudley revealed that the old-school wrestlers would not have welcomed someone like Logan Paul. In an interview with the Video Gamer, the decorated tag team star was asked whether the YouTuber would've fit in during his era.

"No. I say that respectfully because a lot of these old school guys would not have liked that. They would’ve been trying to mess with him. Trying to get him to crack, and that was the way the business was back then. They weren’t letting outside people into our locker room at that. There was always a problem. This generation, totally different," he said. [H/T: Video Gamer]

It is well-known that the old school wrestlers were very protective about the business and wouldn't readily accept an outsider coming into the industry.

This sentiment still lingers, with Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam saying that he is not a fan of celebrities getting involved in the ring on certain occasions.

WWE star said Logan Paul raised the bar for celebrity wrestlers

Logan Paul took everyone by surprise due to his athleticism during his WrestleMania 38 debut.

His in-ring work has only improved since then, as he has faced top stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and AJ Styles. In an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, WWE star Grayson Waller praised the efforts of the YouTuber.

Waller said that Logan Paul "ruined celebrity wrestling" because he raised the bar so much that anyone coming after him is compared to The Maverick.

