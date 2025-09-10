WWE legend Rob Van Dam isn't a fan of celebrity involvement in wrestling. The former ECW Champion has been vocal about celebrities taking spots from wrestlers in the past.

Ahead of SummerSlam, RVD said that it was "insulting" that people coming from outside think anybody can do what wrestlers do in the ring. He also said that it was "offensive" that everyone else had to work around them. It turns out his opinion hasn't changed much.

In an interview with TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring, Rob Van Dam was asked whether his stance on celebrities competing in the squared circle has changed. RVD said that while he has changed his mind to an extent, he still doesn't like it.

"I changed my mind to the extent of where I can say, look, I got no control over it. The business is changing in so many ways away from what it used to be, and I know there’s nothing I can do to stop it. So I’m watching it happen. I’m understanding it less and less. Am I enjoying it? No, not really," he said.

He then went on to mention that celebrities coming in to wrestle takes away the credibility and hurts the business.

"But celebrities coming in, I’ve always felt like it takes, like, one, it really hurts the credibility of what we’re doing. Two, you got to work around them to make it look like they could do something that they really couldn’t do. And three, it’s just bad for the business," he added.

You can watch the interview below:

Rob Van Dam's comments come at a time when WWE has been high on celebrity involvement. YouTuber Logan Paul has firmly established himself as part of the roster, while SummerSlam saw country musician Jelly Roll compete in a tag team match.

RVD said he was in talks to face John Cena this year

During the interview with TMZ Sports, Rob Van Dam revealed that he was in talks with WWE over a return.

His comeback would have seen him face his old in-ring rival John Cena as part of the Franchise Player's ongoing retirement tour. RVD mentioned that there was a "lot of interest," but his double heel fracture in April derailed those plans.

RVD famously beat John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006 to win the WWE Championship at the Hammerstein Ballroom arena.

