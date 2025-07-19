Rob Van Dam hates "offensive" and "insulting" celebrity involvement ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Rob Van Dam isn't a fan of celebrities getting into the ring and taking spots from wrestlers without proper training. WWE has always been big on celebrity involvement for its big PLEs, with this year's SummerSlam already having country music star Jelly Roll booked for a tag team match.

Jelly Roll will team up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The singer revealed that he has been training for his in-ring debut with the likes of Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu.

On his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, the ECW legend revealed what he thinks about celebrities competing in the ring.

"You have to be an athlete to be able to do it. And so, like for me, it’s always offensive, because I take the perspective that in order to have a celebrity take a spot on a wrestling card, everyone else has to work around them to make it look like just anybody could do it. And I don’t like that, because not everybody could do it," RVD said.

The WWE Hall of Famer then talked about how the people coming in from the outside need to respect the business.

"It’s always insulting, though, for me, like when people feel like it’s, like it’s easy, like we’re just playing, or like just anybody can do it," he added [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

According to Rob Van Dam, celebrities coming into pro wrestling need to understand the physical nature of the sport so that they can respect those who do it on a regular basis.

Rob Van Dam recalled wrestling against Insane Clown Posse

During the podcast, Rob Van Dam recalled how he and another hardcore wrestling legend, Sabu, faced off against celebrity rap duo Insane Clown Posse in ECW. The Whole F'N Show talked about they made them respect the physicality of the wrestling business.

"They came to ECW and me and Sabu beat the s**t out of them. We didn't take it easy on them at all and I broke Joe Bruce's eardrum. He wrote about it in his book. Everyone knows that. I didn’t go exceptionally hard on him, but I didn’t hold back either," he said.

While Rob Van Dam has reservations about celebrities getting in the ring without proper training and respect for the business, WWE is likely to keep celebrities involved with its product.

Cardi B is also set to be the host for SummerSlam on August 2 and 3, and there have been hints about even her getting involved in some in-ring action.

