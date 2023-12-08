"OMFG" - WWE star makes bold demand of Adam Pearce ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has made a bold demand of Adam Pearce ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island.

CM Punk will be making his first appearance on SmackDown since his shocking return at WWE Survivor Series last month. Randy Orton and LA Knight are also scheduled to battle The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Charlotte Flair is set to face Asuka, and the tournament to determine the next challenger for Logan Paul's United States Championship also begins tonight.

Ahead of tonight's show, Chelsea Green took to social media to react to a Damage CTRL member's post. Asuka shared a video of her hitting the Women's Tag Team Champion with green mist in the past. Green reacted by demanding Adam Pearce force The Empress of Tomorrow to delete her post on social media:

"OMFG @ScrapDaddyAP MAKE HER DELETE THIS NOW," she posted.

Adam Pearce sends a message before WWE SmackDown

RAW GM Adam Pearce has delivered an interesting message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Triple H announced that Nick Aldis would be the new GM of SmackDown in October and informed Adam Pearce that he would be serving as the GM of RAW moving forward. The two former NWA stars have already gotten into a rivalry with each other, and both authority figures recently competed to sign Randy Orton.

The Viper signed with WWE SmackDown last Friday night after Nick Aldis assured him he would have his opportunity for revenge on The Bloodline. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will also be competing to sign CM Punk. The controversial star is scheduled to appear on tonight's SmackDown and Monday's episode of WWE RAW as well.

Adam Pearce took to social media to send a cryptic message ahead of tonight's show. The RAW GM shared a photograph with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and noted that they are two of the greatest modern NWA Champions:

"Two of the greatest modern NWA champions," Pearce wrote.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven recently celebrated an impressive milestone as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which tag team challenges Green and Niven next for the titles in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

