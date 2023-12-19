"OMG LET HIM GO," "Poor Byron" - Fans react as WWE star ties up Byron Saxton to a couch backstage

WWE fans reacted to Byron Saxton being tied backstage backstage by a female superstar.

Nikki Cross recently underwent a major character change. In October, she came out on an episode of RAW as Natalya's tag team partner against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. She seemed in a trance and headed backstage mid-match, leading to Chelsea and Niven winning the bout. Cross hasn't done much on the main roster since then.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Nikki Cross tied up WWE announcer Byron Saxton backstage and shared the picture on her official Twitter handle.

Check out some fan responses to the picture below.

Cross has been a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment for over seven years. Her accomplishments include a RAW Women's Championship reign, three Women's Tag Team Title reigns, and 11 24/7 Title reigns. Her current gimmick initially didn't sit well with many fans, while many others were hopeful that it would lead to something big for her in the coming months.

What do you think of Cross' new gimmick? Drop your reactions to Cross tying Saxton up to a couch!