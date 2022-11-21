Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (now going by Lina Fanene) has reacted to her friendship with AEW's Saraya (fka Paige).

Fanene has been away from the in-ring competition ever since she was released by WWE in November 2021. Her friendship with Saraya has been out in the open for years as the two posted pictures of each other on their social media while working together. Nia even retweeted a throwback picture with the former NXT Women's Champion recently.

Saraya made her in-ring return this weekend on AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view against Britt Baker, four years after announcing her retirement on the RAW after WrestleMania 34 in 2018 due to neck injuries. After being cleared by doctors to return to the ring, she won her first match against the former AEW Women's Champion.

Nia Jax recently reacted to a clip of her meeting Paige after the latter announced her retirement in 2018. The video sees the two friends getting emotional and embracing each other.

"Omg!!!!!!" Nia tweeted.

Jax, who has not wrestled a match in the last year, commented on her reservations regarding returning to full-time in-ring competition. She believes that wrestling has taken a toll on her body and that the most she can now do is take part in a couple of storylines.

Nia Jax notes the anniversary of her accidentally breaking Becky Lynch's nose on RAW

Nia Jax recently noted the fourth anniversary of her accidentally breaking Becky Lynch's nose with a stiff punch on RAW.

On the go-home week of Survivor Series 2018, the SmackDown Women's locker room came to the November 12 episode of RAW and attacked the red brand's female stars. In the scuffle, Nia Jax punched Lynch in the face, the botch resulting in the latter breaking her nose.

The injury resulted in Big Time Becks, who was the SmackDown Women's Champion, being unable to take on Ronda Rousey in her scheduled bout at Survivor Series and was replaced by Charlotte Flair.

Jax recently posted a picture on Instagram Stories of the moment her fist made contact with Becky's face four years ago and had an unapologetic two-word caption to go with it.

Despite the botch resulting in Becky Lynch not being able to wrestle her match that week, the aftermath of the punch, which saw Becky standing in the crowd with her face covered in blood, became one of the iconic WWE moments in recent memory and helped in the formation of The Man persona.

Would you like to see Nia Jax back in the WWE ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

