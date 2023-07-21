"Omg stoppppp" - Chelsea Green responds to popular WWE Superstar's message

Newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green responded to popular WWE Superstar and her teammate Sonya Deville's message on Twitter.

Green and Deville went in a bout against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the latest episode of WWE RAW. The duo defeated Morgan and Rodriguez and became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Recently, a fan posted a video from Comic-Con where Chelsea can be seen hijacking Seth Rollins' interview and started making some funny comments.

Sonya Deville tagged her teammate on Twitter and praised Green for her humor and talent.

"My tag team partner aka champ Chelsea is so funny/talented wow," Deville wrote.

The 32-year-old replied to her and wrote that this is the reason they are tag team champions because they are the best in the ring and out of the ring as well.

You can check out a link to the tweet here.

"Omg stoppppp. This is why we’re the champs. Not only are we the best IN the ring we’re also strong, confident, ridiculously talented, funny girls OUT of the ring. The world is our (oyster)," Green wrote.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Chelsea Green on Twitter

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green opened up after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chelsea Green opened up after winning the title. She said that she couldn't express how emotional she is and also said that she has been working at this for nine years.

"I really wish that I could tell you I was emotional. I’m not an emotional person anyway. I’m really not, I’m not. Look, it’s something I’ll work on but, I more so was standing there thinking, yeah, of course I did it, of course I did it. I’ve been working at this for nine years. I have been fired from WWE numerous times, before you guys even knew I was fired," said Green.

She further added that she has been kicked off of WWE so many times during tryouts and insisted she deserved to be a champion.

Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona, made a promise if she and Deville managed to win the tag team titles, he would bring it out on Indies. Only time will tell if he will fulfill his promise or not.

What do you think about Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.