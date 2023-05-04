Omos is a free agent for one logical reason, explains WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed why Omos was not drafted to SmackDown or Monday Night RAW.

The Stamford-based company held the 2023 Draft on the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Several top superstars have changed brands, including Gunther, Bianca Belair, and Edge. Meanwhile, a few other performers have become free agents, such as Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin, and Omos.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he believes the company made Omos a free agent.

"Omos is a guy, you know, he's still green. Omos, he still need [sic] reps. And Omos may not have enough guys big enough on one show just to work with all the time. So, him rotating from one show to the other might be beneficial as far as his learning curve [is concerned]. That's what I'm thinking about as far as Omos goes." [36:15 - 36:36]

Omos will square off against Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash

After losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 last month, Omos will square off against Seth Rollins at Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

In an interview with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Omos' manager, MVP, stated that The Nigerian Giant personally chose The Visionary as his next opponent.

"Seth Freakin' Rollins has had an amazing career, from The Architect to The Visionary to the man he is today, he's accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish. Honestly, I'm a fan, and I say that sincerely. He is one of the most impressive superstars in the game today, and that's precisely why The Nigerian Giant chose him. I wanna impress upon Seth that Backlash (…) it's no laughing matter."

