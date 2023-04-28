Hall of Famer believes Omos has more potential than WWE legends

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently claimed that RAW Superstar Omos could spread his wings better than legendary Andre the Giant and Big Show.

MVP's client, The Nigerian Giant, faced former world champion Brock Lesnar on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Throughout the match, he relentlessly pounded Lesnar onto the mat and flung him around like a rag doll.

However, The Beast Incarnate had the last laugh with the 29-year-old WWE star at Showcase of the Immortals.

On the most recent Oh! You Didn't Know episode, Road Dogg had high praise for Omos.

He thinks that regardless of what happened at WrestleMania 39, the RAW Superstar can enter any arena in any city worldwide and leave everyone in awe.

"He has more upside, to me, in my mind, and I know times are different and things are different than Andre, than Big Show than all these guys. Big Show is a great athlete. To be as big as he was and drop-kicking and going to the top rope, Big Show is an incredible athlete. This guy is the same kind of athlete. He's a really good athlete at that size. It's really uncommon, and it's really cool to see. He's really huge. I didn't look at Big Show like I look at this guy," Dogg said. [H/T - Wrestling News]

Seth Rollins humiliated Omos on this week's episode of WWE RAW

On May 6, the Nigerian Giant will square off against Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. During the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins focused on the newly announced World Heavyweight Championship with Triple H.

As The Visionary said, he is the best fit for the new world heavyweight champion, Omos, and MVP ruined his moment. Throughout their argument, Rollins described himself as a once-in-a-generation man because he was born that way.

"Seth FREAKIN Rollins is ONCE IN A GENERATION because I made myself that way!" he said.

The former world champion eventually promised to make Omos famous by crushing his face on the mat. It's unclear whether The Visionary will defeat The Giant at WWE Backlash.

Do you also think The Nigerian Giant has more upside than WWE Legends? Sound off in the comments section below.

