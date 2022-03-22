Omos issues open challenge for WrestleMania on RAW

WWE Superstar Omos was on the Road to WrestleMania this week on RAW as he demanded a WrestleMania opponent on the latest edition of the show.

He debuted for the company as AJ Styles muscle in 2020, following the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Omos and Styles would enjoy a RAW Tag Team Championship run before RK-Bro dethroned them. Following this, Omos would turn on Styles and embark on a dominant solo run.

In recent weeks, the former tag team champion has run riot against both Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews. He took on both men in a two-on-one handicap match on the latest edition of RAW.

The superstar made short work of the pair before taking to the mic to give a menacing statement of intent for WrestleMania, issuing an open challenge to the RAW roster.

Although no one emerged to accept the challenge at the time, the Nigeria-born superstar is expected to compete at WrestleMania, making it his second appearance at the event. Last year at WrestleMania 37, he won the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside AJ Styles.

Omos' WrestleMania opponent will apparently be a surprise

Recently, reports have emerged that Omos would indeed feature in a singles match at WrestleMania.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account took to the microblogging site to announce that the former RAW Tag Team Champion was set for a match and that his opponent would not be Veer Mahaan or Cody Rhodes.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles WrestleMania match. And his opponent may surprise some people…



Reports from Fightful Select then seemed to suggest that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley would be his opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All, but nothing has been confirmed by the company.

Lashley has not been seen since being carried out of the Elimination Chamber with an injury, losing the WWE Championship in the process.

It remains to be seen whether Lashley will be declared fit before the Show of Shows to face the giant. Although he is slated to be out for up to four months, a return ahead of schedule could be a great addition to the WrestleMania card.

What did you think of the callout? Who do you think will answer the challenge? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha