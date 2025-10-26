Omos makes surprising revelation amid WWE hiatus

Omos recently made a surprising revelation amid his hiatus from WWE. The veteran has not competed in a televised match since winning the Copa Bardahl Battle Royal at TripleMania XXXIII.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Omos disclosed that he has great chemistry with Oba Femi. The former champion added that Oba Femi is very charismatic and was an impressive athlete.

"From the first locker room we had (together) I could tell the chemistry was there and we have something amazing. That’s the thing about being in this business is when you get with another individual you want to feel that chemistry that you guys can make magic, and I felt that in that moment. He’s done a great job in NXT, he’s extremely charismatic. He’s great on the mic, great body of work, great physicality and guys like Oba are humbling to face. It gives me a lot of excitement when I meet guys who have such physical powers like he does," he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]

You can check out the video below:

MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) used to be the manager for Omos on WWE television, but he exited the promotion last year. He is currently aligned with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

Ex-WWE employee suggests interesting idea for Omos

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pitched an interesting idea for Omos on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that a monstrous character such as Godzilla could work for the popular star. He suggested that the 33-year-old might be able to pull off the gimmick due to his size.

"I am not saying this to be racist or anything else like that. But bro who was huge in Japan? You talk about anime. You know when I go back to my day, you had freaking Godzilla. Godzilla was a monster. Those Godzilla movies were huge in Japan. The guy is Godzilla. I mean that's what he is and you could almost make him a modern day Godzilla," he said.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Omos in the world of professional wrestling and if he will return to WWE television any time soon.

