Omos' return date possibly revealed (Exclusive)

Omos has been absent for a very long time now, but WWE does appear to have plans for his return. Not only are they planning an unexpected move, but the date of his return may have been revealed.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on a report made a little under a month ago, where they revealed that there were discussions to send The Nigerian Giant to Mexico to be a part of AAA.This week, JoeyVotes and TC confirmed that the discussions have proved fruitful, and Omos could be making his debut at Triplemanía XXXIII this weekend. While it isn't confirmed that he will be appearing, it seems to be a large possibility. That means that August 16th could be his return date.An ex-WWE figure was shocked at WWE's decision to re-sign OmosIn an interview with Gamblingindustrynews.com, Omos revealed that he signed a new deal with WWE. This was back in June. He sounded optimistic about the entire ordeal, but ex-WWE writer Vince Russo was baffled at the decision that WWE made.On an episode of Writing with Russo, not long after the deal was announced, Vince Russo said he was surprised that WWE decided to re-sign the Nigerian Giant in the first place:&quot;I don't know why Chris. Because that's the thing man, the longer you have had somebody and the longer we have seen him, the less there's a chance of them ever getting him over. Because you have left us with memories and you have not booked him well and you have not really done him justice and everytime somebody sees him, that's what they are gonna think.&quot; [0:29 onwards]WWE fans were surprised when the decision was made to end his NOAH run in Japan, where he thrived as a special attraction. Hopefully, if the AAA deal materializes, he can become a massive superstar in Mexico, once again giving a new lease on life to his wrestling career.This is arguably where the WWE-AAA deal will help the most.