Omos sends heartfelt message to absent star ahead of WWE RAW

Omos delivered a heartfelt message to an absent WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. Night 2 of the WWE Draft will take place tonight, but the big man is not eligible to be selected this year.

Earlier today, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) announced that he has achieved a major milestone. The veteran shared that after 11 years, he has reached the black belt ranking in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

MVP currently serves as the manager for Omos, and both stars can be seen at WWE Live Events during their absence from television. The Nigerian Giant took to his Instagram story today to congratulate his manager on his huge accomplishment. You can check out his post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Congratulations to my guy @the305mvp finally a black belt!" he wrote.

Omos sends a message to MVP on Instagram

Omos has not competed in a televised match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. Bronson Reed won the match and is now targeting Sami Zayn on WWE RAW.

WWE star comments on what it is like working with Omos

Braun Strowman has revealed what it was like competing in a match against Omos at Crown Jewel 2022.

Strowman is eligible to be selected tonight during the WWE Draft. The former Universal Champion has not competed in a match since May 2023 and has been out with a neck issue.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters noted that Omos is the biggest human being he has ever seen in his life.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always someboday bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species," said Strowman. [From 04:38 - 05:03]

Omos defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 but was not booked for a match at The Show of Shows this year. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 29-year-old and if he will return to RAW or SmackDown sometime down the line.