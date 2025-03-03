Omos sends a message after John Cena betrays Cody Rhodes and turns heel at WWE Elimination Chamber

Omos sent a message aimed at John Cena after his shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Reacting to R-Truth's post, he questioned Cena's decision.

Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes, attacking him with a low blow after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He accepted The Rock's offer, which was initially meant for Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare refused to accept the deal and paid the price for not doing so.

On Instagram, Omos questioned Cena's choices and asked why The Cenation Leader broke Truth's heart. In kayfabe, Truth cited Cena as his childhood hero and looks up to the multi-time World Champion.

"Why he gotta break your heart pops," wrote Omos.

Check out Omos' Instagram comment:

Sam Roberts believes John Cena's heel turn could lead to a face turn for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has cemented his place as one of the top heels in WWE. However, Sam Roberts has suggested the idea of McIntyre turning face after Cena's shocking heel turn.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts discussed Cena facing a babyface Jey Uso. The latter is one of the most popular superstars on the roster and eliminated Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Roberts said:

"What about a villainous John Cena vs. a babyface Jey Uso? The idea that Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena is a match that we all want to see. What if it causes Drew McIntyre [to turn babyface]? What if that's the thing that pushes him more over to the babyface side? Who knows?"

Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion. He equaled Ric Flair's record by defeating AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event to win the WWE Championship.

The Cenation Leader is aiming for a 17th and will have a chance to make history at WrestleMania 41. The Rock is also expected to corner Cena for his showdown against Rhodes.

