Omos spotted with former champions, released star, and others amid his WWE absence

It's been several months since Omos appeared on WWE TV, but he seems to be doing just fine. The Nigerian Giant was recently spotted with many known faces, including the Street Profits and AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla), getting into the Christmas spirit at a get-together.

While Omos has been wrestling at house shows over the past few months, he has not had a televised match since the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023 in August.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, fans are expecting to talk about the giant WWE star, and most hope to see him have a high-profile match soon.

As he continues his TV hiatus, Omos was seen spending time with his friends during the holiday season. 2K Sports' Cornell Gunter recently posted a photo alongside Omos that also had some other familiar names.

Top Dolla, aka AJ Francis, also joined the party fresh off his first appearance following his WWE release, and he can be seen puffing away in the image below:

The latest update on WWE's plans for Omos

2023 has been a fairly decent year for the seven-foot wrestler, as he was involved in a few big matches, which included a match against Seth Rollins at Backlash.

Omos also got to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, and even though he hasn't been around much on the company's programming, he should ideally compete again at the next edition of the grand premium live event in 2024.

As per Fightful, WWE reportedly sees Omos as a special attraction talent. Historically, wrestlers categorized as such are used sparingly on TV, and the same has been happening with Omos, who has mainly appeared on the live event circuit.

Omos is one of the few free agents who aren't bound to a brand and can appear on either RAW, SmackDown or even NXT heading into WrestleMania 40. There haven't been many creative pitches made for the 29-year-old superstar backstage, but that could change as we get closer to the mega show in Philadelphia.

Who would you like to see Omos take on in his next match? Share your picks in the comments section below.