On-screen WWE authority figure will be wrestling in the future, proclaims Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While a major authority figure in WWE is yet to wrestle in the ring, Vince Russo believes that the transition is inevitable.

The personality in question is none other than Nick Aldis. The former NWA Worlds Champion is known for his skill in the ring and prowess on the mic. He also had a memorable run in TNA, where he wrestled under the name of Magnus. After working as a backstage producer for the Stamford-based promotion for two months, he was announced as the on-screen General Manager of SmackDown.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former writer discussed Drew McIntyre's apparent heel turn on RAW. While talking about a potential rival for him, Vince Russo stated that Nick Aldis would be a great pick as an authority figure opponent for the Scottish Superstar.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he's (Nick Aldis) gonna wrestle. No doubt in my mind. So maybe that's the authority figure. Nick is very good. Very, very, very good. And the beauty of that is, you can involve Mickie James... Nick is definitely going to get into it with somebody..." [5:23 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Nick Aldis has previously commented about his role in WWE

While this is the first time Nick Aldis has been in WWE, it appears he is perfectly capable of handling his job as the General Manager.

Speaking on The Bump, the former NWA Champion stated that he was quite comfortable in his new role.

"Look, not my first rodeo. Although it is my first time in WWE. But this position and any power position in WWE, and look, this week is a perfect example of the kind of chaos you have to manage. You're dealing with a lot of egos, right? We're seeing it with the LWO, we're seeing it with The Bloodline," said Aldis. [19:48 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Nick Aldis has in store for himself in the future.

