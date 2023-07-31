"Once I take care of Ronda Rousey" - 42-year-old WWE Superstar wants a title match after SummerSlam

A WWE Superstar is determined to defeat Ronda Rousey and capture a championship following SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions heading into WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st. Baszler shocked the wrestling world by betraying Rousey at the premium live event in London, resulting in Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez capturing the titles.

The rivalry between Rousey and Baszler has now gotten personal. The Queen of Spades recently poked fun at Rousey's promo skills and challenged the UFC legend to a fight at SummerSlam. Rousey accepted the challenge, and the two are set to square off on August 5th.

Ahead of SummerSlam, Shayna Baszler spoke with News 18 and disclosed that she plans on going after a title after she defeats Rousey at the premium live event.

"Once I take care of Ronda Rousey, and I called for it to a fight. So I'm gonna beat Ronda Rousey at what she's the best in the world at. I think everyone's head has to look in my direction after that. So whether that happens in, you know, a month or a year, I think that's the eventual path that happens," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the entire interview in the video below:

WWE star Shayna Baszler wants to shut Ronda Rousey up at SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler believes she is heading into a war against Rousey at WWE SummerSlam and is prepared for it.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the former NXT Women's Champion claimed that she is a viable threat to Rousey. Baszler added that she might be the only superstar on the roster that can shut up The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

"I think the difference between me and Ronda is that when I catch her in my Kirifuda, there's no more talking. She can tear all my limbs off, I still got a piece to say. The talking ends, and I'm the first person, we can look back, when you think about all the rivalries that Ronda's had, I'm the first person that people are like, 'Oh, this might finally be someone that can shut Ronda up,'" said Baszler.

Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey is just one of the many marquee matchups that will take place at WWE SummerSlam 2023. It will be fascinating to see if Baszler can back up her words and pull off the upset on Saturday night.

Do you think Shayna Baszler deserves a shot at a singles title? Leave a comment down below.