"Once you leave, you leave" - Former WWE Champion has not spoken to Vince McMahon in years

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Defined, former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio revealed that he has not spoken to Vince McMahon for many years.

Del Rio's last run with WWE ended in 2016 due to creative differences, and the Royal Rumble winner has since endured several ups and downs in his life.

El Patron stated that WWE personnel don't keep in touch with former talent and felt it was the primary reason why he has had no interactions with Vince McMahon since 2016.

The outspoken superstar added the company could possibly instruct its employees to refrain from contacting 'outsiders.'

"Oh, it's been years. In WWE, that's the way things work. Like, once you leave the company, nobody talks to you. Nobody. Nobody! Like, it doesn't matter. Once you leave, you leave and I am not saying this is what they do, but I think that's what they do. They tell people not to contact outsiders. I think. I'm not saying that's a proven fact. I'm just, that's what I think, or it's just them not wanting to contact the ones that decided to leave the company fearing any beef with the company or any heat as we say in the pro wrestling business. But, yeah, that's why I haven't talked to Vince in quite some time," revealed Del Rio.

We haven't talked since I left: Alberto Del Rio on his relationship with WWE's Scott Armstrong

Alberto Del Rio also opened up about his friendship with WWE producer Scott Armstrong and revealed how they traveled together several years ago in the promotion.

Scott Armstrong is best known for his time as a heel referee, and Del Rio shared some memorable moments with the former on-screen personality.

Who do I need to see @UniversalORL about changing the day on this awesome sign at the entrance of the Park?!?!?! #Tuesday #Orlando #CityWalk @WWENXT 😎 pic.twitter.com/qpYdUUzIKs — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) July 27, 2021

Despite their strong relationship behind the scenes, Del Rio revealed that he had not communicated with Armstrong since he left WWE.

Alberto, however, said that he did have an exchange with Armstrong on Twitter a couple of months back but didn't delve into the details of their conversation.

"Like, me and Scott Armstrong, 'Hey, what's up, old man? What's going on? Scott Armstrong, he is like, he is one of my dearest friends. Like, we share so many hours and days on the road, helping each other, sharing stories, having great times together. But you know, we haven't talked since I left WWE. But you know, he knows I love him, I know he loves me. But we haven't talked since I left. We had some communication on Twitter like two months ago and stuff. But just on Twitter because I know how that company works."

Alberto Del Rio has had two stints with the WWE, and the controversial superstar has expressed his desire to work for Vince McMahon again.

Will the WWE boss entertain the idea of doing business with the 4-time WWE Champion? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Pro Wrestling Defined and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Daniel Wood