"One of my best friends"- Female WWE Hall of Famer opens up about her relationship with Paul Heyman, claims he is one of her best friends

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently opened up about her relationship with Paul Heyman.

Heyman is currently working alongside The Bloodline, which includes Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Sami Zayn was also a part of the group before he turned his back on Reigns at the Royal Rumble PLE. Heyman previously managed The Tribal Chief before the latter fired him. Paul then aligned himself with Brock Lesnar before he betrayed The Beast and joined hands with Reigns again.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Madusa heaped praise on Paul Heyman as she mentioned that the Wiseman is a perfectionist at what he does.

Blayze further added that Heyman helped her while she was in the initial stages of her career. She said:

"One of my best friends. Oh yeah, I guess. I love how he is out there. Now, he is a master, complete master at what he does, and the other night on RAW, I mean I just texted him, I said, 'Dude, that's got to be one of the best storylines that we've had or seen in a long time for Bloodline,' right? I got chills and so I really loved, he's just Paul and he has always been that way and him as well, I wouldn't be here either really, if it wasn't for a person of him putting me out there, including me in things, putting me in the Dangerous alliance, which I feel is a very underrated faction."

Madusa stated that she wants the stable Dangerous Alliance to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

It needs to go the Hall of Fame, by the way. I text him so often like, 'Dude, Dangerous Alliance, Hall of Fame, that's it, have a good day.' So, yeah, amazing, man." (18:16- 19:31)

Check out the video below:

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega heaped praise on Paul Heyman

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega heaped praise on The Bloodline member Paul Heyman.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Vega mentioned that Heyman has supported her since day one and has been an inspiration for her since the very beginning. She also spoke highly of Paul and stated how he has helped her grow in her career.

Vega detailed:

"Absolutely. I mean, it's funny because not only is Paul [Heyman] somebody who just supported me since day one. But he's also been such a big inspiration to me because he helped me kinda blend two worlds of wrestling and real life and just making it so that people, you know, they feel you on that too. Because you have to make it real for you as well. But definitely Paul Heyman, I mean, it's funny because you take different people from different places to kinda make who you are as a person, and for me, I can always say that Paul's one of those people."

It would be interesting to see if Heyman would ever betray Roman Reigns in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 27362 votes