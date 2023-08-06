"One of the better wrestlers in the WWE" - Fans "hate to admit" 28-year-old star's brilliance

WWE SummerSlam hosted some of the biggest matches of the year. Logan Paul and Ricochet kicked off the show with an incredible bout that set the tone for the night. Following the contest, fans took to social media to discuss how good of a wrestler The Maverick has become over the past couple of years.

The rivalry between Ricochet and Paul began during the Royal Rumble match in January, where they pulled off a career-threatening spot. They met again in another jaw-dropping moment during the Money in the Bank match. Both men were involved in a very dangerous Spanish fly spot. Following the match, the two men got into a backstage fight which set the tone of their rivalry.

WWE did well to build up the rivalry while giving both men a lot of time to set up the contest. It led to one of the most entertaining matches on the card that was filled with some “viral” spots and moments.

One such spot saw Ricochet catch Logan Paul in mid-air during a moonsault attempt. Paul then improvised and turned it around into a DDT to take down The One and Only.

The heel’s efforts were greatly appreciated by fans. While some admitted that they don’t like Logan Paul per se, they were impressed by his in-ring work at SummerSlam.

24forever @abdel1k I hate to admit he’s genuinely one of the better wrestlers in the WWE twitter.com/theenduringico…

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 twitter.com/TheEnduringIco… Logan Paul and Bad Bunny need to have a match together to see who wins the best celebrity wrestler award #SummerSlam

Mase-San @Godplexity idc what any of y'all say lol this is way better than that fake Jake Paul boxing shit. idc what any of y'all say lol this is way better than that fake Jake Paul boxing shit. twitter.com/TheEnduringIco…

Robby Digital ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @robbydigital17 @TheEnduringIcon That looks ridiculously hard to pull off and he made that look easy

Jonathan @rPapiJay @TheEnduringIcon hate how perfect of a ddt that was

The Bad Ky #ScottHallForever @TheKyCoalition @TheEnduringIcon It's annoying but at least he's wrestling wrestlers unlike his brother who's boxing people who have never boxed before

Logan Paul has proven himself on many different platforms in the entertainment industry. Starting from Vines, he moved to make YouTube content and also started his podcast. He has now competed both in the wrestling and boxing ring over the past few years.

Logan Paul flew to watch his brother’s boxing match after WWE SummerSlam

Ricochet had promised to silence The Social Media Sensation at WWE SummerSlam. However, he was unsuccessful at defeating Paul on Saturday night.

The two men opened the night as Logan Paul wanted to head to Dallas to watch his brother’s boxing match against Nate Diaz. He did just that after pinning The One and Only at SummerSlam.

Paul boarded a plane and flew to Dallas, where he arrived just in time to catch Jake Paul’s bout. However, things did not go too well for The Maverick as he got into a fight with a fan at the boxing event.

WWE will likely book some more high-profile matches for Logan in the coming months. It will be interesting to see who will be his next opponent at a premium live event.

