[WATCH] Logan Paul gets into real-life fight after WWE SummerSlam 2023

Logan Paul kickstarted WWE SummerSlam this year as he took on Ricochet in a high-octane match. The two gave it their all in the ring to create that "viral moment" to woo fans. However, Paul seemingly went viral for all the wrong reasons when he engaged in a real-life scuffle after the show.

Ricochet and The Maverick put on an exciting contest to kick off SummerSlam. They executed some great spots but failed to do something that would make fans' jaws drop.

Ultimately, The Maverick took down The One and Only to register another win at a top premium live event. It was reported earlier that Paul had asked WWE to schedule his bout to open up the show so he could catch his brother's boxing match against Nate Diaz in Dallas, Texas.

Logan Paul made it to his brother's match just in time after his SummerSlam match, but something did not work out well for The Maverick. He got into a fight with a fan at ringside during the boxing contest, prompting many people to interfere, attempting to ease the tensions.

You can check out the video of Paul's heated exchange with a fan below:

The social media star has never backed down from a fight. He has always been known as a loudmouth who has stood up for his beliefs. The fan likely said something inappropriate that ticked off the WWE Superstar during Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Ricochet had vowed to defeat Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam so he could go catch his brother's boxing match

Ricochet has been one of WWE's top highflyers for several years now. The opening match of SummerSlam was booked to showcase the former champion and Logan Paul's athleticism in the ring.

Before the premium live event, The One and Only had confirmed why his match against Logan would kick off the night. He had also vowed to defeat The Maverick so that he could fly to Dallas to watch Jake Paul's boxing match against Nate Diaz.

"I mean, he's asking for a fight. I guess Saturday I'm going to fight Logan Paul, give him a big L so he can get on his plane and fly to see his brother fight and get a loss too."

Unfortunately for Ricochet, he could not back up his words. His real-life partner, Samantha Irvin, had to do the difficult task of announcing The Maverick as the winner of the contest. It was a spot that the creative team had booked exceptionally well to earn Paul more heat.

