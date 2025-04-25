"One more f***ing time" - Major WWE name wants to punch Travis Scott

Travis Scott has clearly riled up a few WWE Superstars and fans after his appearance at Elimination Chamber 2025. Meanwhile, Logan Paul claimed he wants to punch the artist after WrestleMania 41.

Travis Scott contributed in more than one way at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, as his song 'FE!N' was one of the official themes for the event. It's traditional for the theme song to play out for the most part and between intervals, which made it annoying for Logan Paul, who defeated AJ Styles on Night 2.

In a video titled Behind the scenes of WrestleMania 41 on WWE's YouTube channel, the YouTube sensation seemed annoyed by Scott's song throughout both nights. As he was leaving, Logan Paul said he would punch Travis Scott in the face if he had to hear the song one more time.

"FE!N, FE!N, FE!N, if I hear that song one more f***ing time, I'll punch Travis Scott in the face," Paul said. (From 00:00 to 00:08)

Travis Scott could reportedly team up with major WWE name

Earlier this year, Travis Scott appeared for WWE programming and got involved in a high-profile feud. During the final segment of Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Scott took a shot at Cody Rhodes as he was getting brutalized by The Rock and John Cena.

The artist's uncalled shot injured Cody Rhodes as he got a black eye and a busted eardrum heading into the biggest show of the year. Later, The American Nightmare got his revenge on La Flame when he hit him with a Cross Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

However, the feud might get picked up later on. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, Travis Scott was reportedly pitched for a tag team match in 2025 with John Cena as his partner. There were rumors that the 33-year-old rapper was training for an in-ring competition.

It'll be interesting to see when he will make his in-ring debut and which stars would team up to take on Travis Scott and John Cena.

