'One of my favorite opponents of my 20 year career'- Former WWE champion pays tribute to Dolph Ziggler after the star's release

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd (AKA TJ Wilson) recently dedicated an emotional message to Dolph Ziggler.

Many stars were earlier released by the company. However, the name that stood out the most was Dolph Ziggler. The former World Heavyweight Champion was one of the major players during the past decade. Hence, it was surprising to see WWE letting him go.

Following the news earlier, several stars have showered their praises on Ziggler. Current WWE producer TJ Wilson, popularly known as Tyson Kidd, has hailed him as the 'BEST.' He also acknowledged The Show Off's in-ring achievements and touted him as one of his favorite opponents.

"1554 tv matches. 2X World Heavyweight Champ. 1x NXT Champ. 6X Intercontinental Champ. 2X U.S. Champ. 4X Tag Team Champ. 1X MITB Winner. That reaction in New York on the cash in! One of my favorite opponents of my 20 year career. You’re irreplaceable. The BEST," Wilson shared.

Check his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for the talented Superstar.

The Rock sends a heartfelt message to Dolph Ziggler after the star's WWE release

The Rock also acknowledged Ziggler and other released stars. He noted his remarkable career and said that he would always be a supporter of him.

"Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like Dolph Ziggler. What a decorated career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he [and everyone] does next," Rocky shared.

Expand Tweet

Team Sportskeeda wishes Dolph Ziggler all the best in his future endeavors.

What is your favorite Dolph Ziggler moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star