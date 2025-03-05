"One of the most fragile wrestlers", "It adds to the realism" - Fans react after Cody Rhodes reportedly gets injured during John Cena's heel turn

Cody Rhodes reportedly suffered a couple of injuries at Elimination Chamber: Toronto following a brutal attack by John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. The WWE Universe was seemingly divided on what happened to The American Nightmare.

According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Rhodes allegedly had a busted eardrum and a black eye due to the attack last Saturday. Meltzer pointed out that it might have been because of Scott's legitimate hit on the Undisputed WWE Champion during the beatdown.

Rhodes is expected to address the betrayal this Friday on SmackDown live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It's going to be an emotional moment for the champion since he won the title and finished his story in the same city last year at WrestleMania 40.

But in regards to Cody Rhodes' reported injury, WWE fans on X/Twitter had varied reactions.

Here are some of the best comments:

"Cody has to be on of the most fragile wrestlers lol," a fan wrote.

"He'll be alright. WWE even shows that part in all its replays. Clearly Cody is ok with it and it adds to the realism," one fan claimed.

"I stand with Travis. That's that get back for what they did to Speed," another fan remarked.

"Wrestling might be scripted but the physical punishment is real," a fan tweeted.

"Crazy that they let him actually get physical with their champion. That's a wild risk for no reason," one fan quipped.

WWE hasn't confirmed any injuries to Cody Rhodes, but everything will be addressed this Friday on SmackDown. Meanwhile, John Cena is not expected to make an appearance on television until the March 17 episode of RAW in Brussels, Belgium.

Dustin Rhodes issues an update on Cody Rhodes, sends a warning ahead of SmackDown

In the aftermath of what transpired at Elimination Chamber, several members of the Rhodes family, including Dustin, Teil, and Brandi, tweeted in anger. Teil and Brandi even called out John Cena for what he did to Cody, who was left bruised and bloodied following the show.

Fast forward to Tuesday, Dustin issued an update on his brother since there was plenty of speculation regarding his health. The AEW star was not worried about Cody but sent a warning ahead of The American Nightmare's appearance on SmackDown in Philly.

It's great to hear that Cody Rhodes is doing all right, but it will be interesting to see if Cena and The Final Boss are planning to target him again.

