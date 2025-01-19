"One last match" - Legendary 18-time WWE champion confirms intentions to return for first match in 3079 days

The rich history of WWE has featured tons of massive rivalries and matches over the years, that have lived rent-free in the fans' heads for a long time now. Bully Ray has hinted at returning to the squared circle once again, to revisit one of the most legendary tag team rivalries in history.

The massive feud between the Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz has always featured some of the most compelling tag team matches. Both teams have locked horns on numerous occasions, delivering a lot of action in and out of the squared circle.

The legendary teams faced each other on RAW is WAR back in 2000, and the match had its 25th anniversary recently. Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy reacted to the massive statistic recently on Twitter.

Bully Ray addressed Hardy's comments, asking for another tag team match with his brother. He further asked which company would the teams compete in if a match between them was in the making.

"One last match? If so…Which company?" wrote Bully Ray.

Bully Ray's last tag team match on the main roster took place back in 2016 when he and D-Von Dudley ended up losing a match against The New Day.

Bully Ray doesn't want Randy Orton to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania

The massive rivalry between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes has been anticipated for months now. Both men have a long history together, and a rivalry between them could end up making headlines around the world.

However, in a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray stated that both men facing each other at WrestleMania isn't necessary. Rather, their match could happen at any massive event other than The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. On the other hand, Randy Orton has been out of action for weeks. Fans will have to wait and see if both men will face each other at WrestleMania.

