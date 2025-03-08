One thing was missing from John Cena's heel turn, ex-WWE star says

John Cena shockingly attacked Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber to turn heel for the first time in over 20 years. Stevie Richards, a WWE talent between 1999 and 2008, enjoyed the moment but thinks fans should have thrown trash into the ring.

In 1996, Hulk Hogan turned heel at WCW Bash at the Beach in one of the most memorable betrayals in wrestling history. The Hulkster's alliance with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall angered fans, who responded by throwing trash at the nWo members.

On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards said WWE should have placed people in the crowd to throw garbage at Cena, The Rock, and rapper Travis Scott:

"I heard kind of a collective gasp when it happened and a rumbling, but I didn't hear outwardly boos or trash being thrown in the ring. If I was WWE, I would have planted some people to throw trash into the ring and recreate that nWo-Hogan thing from Bash at the Beach." [10:00 – 10:17]

John Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. On April 19-20, he will attempt to win a record-breaking 17th world title when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Stevie Richards compares Hulk Hogan and John Cena's heel turns

Like John Cena, Hulk Hogan was one of wrestling's top fan favorites when he turned his back on fans in 1996.

While Hogan's heel turn immediately angered fans, Stevie Richards believes the crowd at Elimination Chamber were happy to be in attendance for Cena's iconic moment:

"I think it was shock, but it was also, wow, this is something you're never gonna see again. The Hogan thing is the last thing that was really on the level of what we're seeing with Cena because you have to have years, if not decades, of just straight-up babyface." [10:46 – 11:04]

In the same episode, Richards heavily criticized Travis Scott for slapping Cody Rhodes when the Undisputed WWE Champion could not defend himself.

