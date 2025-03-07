Wrestling veteran goes off on Travis Scott after he legitimately hit Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 changed the promotion's landscape heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards criticized Travis Scott for legitimately hitting Cody Rhodes during the segment.

The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott unleashed hell on Cody Rhodes when he appeared in the show's main event to answer to The Final Boss. Instead, the trio attacked The American Nightmare. Unfortunately, Scott's slap legitimately hurt Rhodes.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the wrestling veteran went off on Travis Scott for legitimately hitting Cody Rhodes during the segment. The veteran stated that Scott took advantage of Rhodes during the spot, and he might have gone to business to make it about himself.

"This was Travis Scott trying to get his stuff in. He didn't care about anything but telling people, 'Oh look, I beat up Cody Rhodes.' Nobody cares about you, Travis Scott. Nobody in England who listens to music cares about you. Maybe some people in the United States, but no wrestling fan gives a damn what Travis Scott has to do with the wrestling business. You did something arrogant and selfish, and you took advantage of Cody [Rhodes]," Richards said. (From 10:30 to 11:01)

Is Cody Rhodes okay after Travis Scott's attack at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

The WWE Universe was shocked to its core when John Cena joined the dark side and sold his soul to The Final Boss. Upon the heel turn, Cena, Rock, and Travis Scott took turns beating up The American Nightmare at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Unfortunately, Scott crossed a line when he slapped Rhodes, which legitimately hurt The American Nightmare. Many reports have surfaced on the nature of what transpired and if the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, is severely injured heading into WrestleMania 41.

According to Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast, he stated The American Nightmare provided an update on his situation and dismissed rumors about a burst eardrum. However, Thompson stated Rhodes does have a black eye.

