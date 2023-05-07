One-time WWE Champion was the 'best performer' in any locker room he was a part of, says Hall of Famer Jim Ross

Hall of Famer Jim Ross has an eye for spectacular talent. He believes that the late Eddie Guerrero was a great performer. Guerrero was a legendary professional wrestler known for his incredible in-ring abilities and charismatic personality. The former WWE Champion had a long and illustrious career that spanned over two decades and left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling.

Eddie Guerrero began his professional wrestling career in 1987 and quickly established himself as one of the most gifted athletes of his generation. Guerrero spent the early years of his career wrestling for various independent promotions before signing with WCW in 1995.

In WWE, Eddie was billed as a member of the famous Guerrero wrestling family and formed a tag team with his nephew, Chavo Guerrero Jr. The duo quickly made an impact and won the WWE World Tag Team Championships on several occasions. Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross said that Eric Bischoff was smart to initially hire Guerrero in WCW to kick off his amazing career.

''Eric made that change but you just got to go where the talent is, you got to recruit the best players and get them on your field and get them in your game and Eddie Guerrero was always no matter what group he was in Conrad, what locker room he was hanging his clothes in that day. It's hard to say he wasn't the best performer in the locker room, period. That covers a lot of ground it does.'' [9:02 to 9:19]

Jim Ross was responsible for signing Eddie Guerrero to WWE

Jim Ross played an important role in the early days of Eddie Guerrero's career in WWE. As the head of talent relations, Ross was instrumental in signing Guerrero to the company in 2000, following his release from WCW.

Guerrero initially struggled to gain traction in the promotion, but Jim Ross saw potential in him and was determined to help him succeed. Ross recognized Guerrero's natural charisma and in-ring abilities and was a vocal advocate for him within the company.

Eddie made his WWE debut in 2000 and quickly established himself as a fan favorite. He was involved in several high-profile feuds and won his first WWE Championship in 2004, defeating Brock Lesnar in a classic match at No Way Out.

Guerrero's career in WWE was marked by numerous memorable moments, including his legendary match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20 and his feud with Rey Mysterio over the custody of Dominik.

