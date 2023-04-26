“One way or another” - Former Champion is eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship following the WWE Draft

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of the WWE Draft that officially starts on Friday.

Triple H revealed on Monday that a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned on May 27 at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will appear exclusively on the brand that drafts him.

Fans on social media were very excited about the news and some are already considering who should win the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event. A few of them thought Kross, who has been on a path of destruction since returning to the company in August, would be the perfect superstar to do it.

Kross saw and heard what his fans wanted and assured them on Twitter that he'd become world champion at some point. However, he wants to focus on the draft this Friday and move forward with his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura.

"One way or another, the road to either Championship will be long and grueling," Kross tweeted. "Let's see what happens Friday with the draft. And in the immediate, we have something to take away from Mr. Nakamura."

Karrion Kross announced last Friday on SmackDown that he will take Shinsuke Nakamura's honor. The two are set to have a feud heading into the draft. It will be interesting to see if the superstars end up on the same brand or if they get separated.

WWE Draft officially starts on Friday

The 2023 WWE Draft will officially start on the April 28th edition of SmackDown. It will continue until the May 1st episode of Monday Night RAW. Not every superstar is safe in the draft and even tag teams can be split up.

The draft is expected to reset the roster for WWE moving forward, with Triple H at the helm of creative.

The introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship meant RAW and SmackDown would have their own world champions. Roman Reigns remains the double champion, but will be a brand-exclusive superstar.

