"One woman, one target" - Mandy Rose's former teammates put top WWE Superstar on notice

Former allies of Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne appeared on the latest episode of NXT to call out the newly crowned women's champion, Roxanne Perez.

On tonight's episode of NXT, following the departure of the 32-year-old WWE star, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne stated that they will be in charge from now on.

After Roxanne Perez dethroned Rose for the NXT Women's Championship, Colin and Jayne were out for revenge. They came after Roxanne Perez, who previously stated her desire to bring down the "Toxic Empire."

"We do revenge. While the entire world watches our every single move, we only watch and care about one woman. One woman, one target, Roxanne Perez... You want to take down our Toxic Empire [laughs]? We are going to build it brick by brick," Jayne said.

However, as Mandy Rose's former teammates persisted in stating their intentions, they were disrupted by Indi Hartwell and then Cora Jade, who said they should be Women's Champions.

It will be interesting to see Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne carry the legacy of Mandy Rose following her exit and exact revenge on Roxanne Perez on the developmental brand.

