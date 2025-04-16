"Only a*s shots I get are from BIG JIM" - Naomi fires back at top WWE Superstar with an interesting Jimmy Uso claim

Naomi has fired back at Jade Cargill with an interesting Jimmy Uso reference. The two superstars have been going back and forth on social media leading up to their match at WWE WrestleMania 41.
On X, The Glow accused The Storm of faking her photos, claiming the latter used an ''ab filter.'' This led to Jade claiming that Naomi had gone to a doctor for "a*s shots," leading to another interesting exchange between the two.
Responding to Cargill's latest claim, the 37-year-old sent an explicit message, referencing her husband and fellow WWE Superstar, Jimmy Uso.
"The only a*s shots I get are from BIG JIM!" she wrote.
Rikishi doesn't want Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair to go their separate ways in WWE
Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair teamed up at last year's WrestleMania XL in a winning effort against Damage CTRL. Later, The Storm and The EST won the Women's Tag Team Title. However, things changed dramatically after the former AEW star revealed the real-life Bloodline member as her attacker last month.
Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Samoan legend stated the following regarding Cargill, Naomi, and Belair:
"I believe there are two sides to a story. And to have these two close friends, Jade and Naomi, and also Bianca, for them to have their differences, them all going their own way, is not only sad for me to see, but I think for wrestling fans such as yourself."
Naomi and Cargill will cross paths in a highly anticipated singles match this weekend. This will be the first time both superstars will feature in a singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
However, the 37-year-old WWE Superstar is much more experienced under the bright lights. She has competed in marquee championship matches at WrestleMania, including the SmackDown Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Cargill's record is 1-0 at The Showcase of The Immortals.