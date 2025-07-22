Only one major issue in Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky match, says wrestling veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive) 

The Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky match got a lot of acclaim as the Evolution 2025 headliner. Everyone loved it, including wrestling veteran Bill Apter. However, he pointed out one major issue with the match.On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter &amp; WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long some questions on a variety of topics. Mac Davis also gave his flowers to the women after previously being critical of the overall strength of the division.Bill Apter believed that Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky was a 20/10, but noted that the six-minute-long collapse of referee Jessika Carr was a major issue that he had with the bout at Evolution.&quot;Naomi is incredible. The character that she has created of herself with that crazy laugh and that really scary attitude it's great! The match [Ripley vs Sky], on a 1-10 scale, was a 20. It was that freaking good! It was a classic match. Iyo Sky was also brilliant. The only thing that bugged me was when the referee took the bump; it seemed like forever until she woke up. Why didn't Adam Pearce send anyone out? The lovely lady referee was out for like six minutes! But that was too long; it was the only part of the match I didn't like.&quot; (1:00-2:11)You can watch the full video below:Rhea Ripley confirmed a new name for her alliance with Iyo SkyRhea Ripley and Iyo Sky aren't going to be friends when the bell rings at SummerSlam 2025 as they both compete to become the next Women's World Champion. However, their alliance has been a wholesome one.Rhea Ripley named the duo of herself and Iyo Sky as &quot;Rhiyo&quot; and posted it on TikTok with the caption:&quot;This is Rhiyo’s bootality 😈🍑,&quot; Ripley wrote in the caption.The two Evolution headliners had a bittersweet moment after the all-women's Premium Live Event went off the air. To date, Rhea Ripley has yet to beat Iyo Sky in a televised match, and her curse has continued for over five years now. The Genius of the Sky seems to have her number, but they have a common target in Naomi. On the 21st July episode of RAW, Ripley came to the aid of Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer, all of whom were targeted by either The Secret Her-Vice or Naomi.It's going to be interesting to see where things go in the women's division. If Ripley and Sky fail to win the Women's World Title at SummerSlam, they could go the route of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss: the unlikely allies in the women's tag team division.If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.