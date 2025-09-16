Only one obvious outcome for John Cena vs Brock Lesnar, says veteran Vince Russo (Exclusive)

John Cena is set to face Brock Lesnar one last time at Wrestlepalooza 2025. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, there can only truly be one obvious outcome for this match.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about each match on the Wrestlepalooza card. He believes that Stephanie Vaquer will triumph over IYO SKY, while he remains sour about the AJ Lee return bout, as he was critical of her promo on RAW a week ago.

When it came to Cena vs. Lesnar, Russo believes that the 17-time World Champion has to pick up the win as he only has two matches remaining after that:

"You've still got a couple of months for [John] Cena's retirement. You've got to put him over. I think you've got to put him over."

You can watch the full video below:

Sam Roberts pitched an unexpected name as John Cena's final opponent in December

There is a lot of speculation on who Cena's final opponent could be in mid-December at Saturday Night's Main Event. While Gunther is the frontrunner for many, Sam Roberts had a completely different idea in mind.

On NotSam Wrestling, the WWE personality pitched the idea of Drew McIntyre being Cena's final opponent in December, and believes that The Scottish Warrior should walk out with the win:

"The last one is John Cena versus Drew McIntyre. And that's where you get the John Cena loss. That's where you get Drew McIntyre taking the dub because you can't have John Cena lose a bunch of matches, which just doesn't make any sense because if you have him lose all the matches, there's no value in getting those victories," Roberts said

Whoever his final opponent is, most fans will likely agree that they should defeat the man who many consider the greatest of all time. So whether it's Gunther, Drew McIntyre, or anybody else, we're likely going to see a memorable finish to one of the most iconic careers in wrestling history.

