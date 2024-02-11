Only one person holds all the cards in the Vince McMahon case, believes WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that the controversial case regarding Vince McMahon will become much clearer if Janel Grant opens up and shares more details regarding the situation.

The former WWE head has been making headlines lately after being accused by former employee Janel Grant of multiple instances of sexual misconduct, including sex trafficking. Janel has also named John Laurinaitis as one of the people involved. Surprisingly, Laurinaitis has claimed that he is also a victim in the case rather than an offender.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, legendary journalist Bill Apter predicted how the case may go down in the coming weeks.

"It's gonna be that whole 'you did this, I did not, you did this, you planned it, no you planned it, I wasn't there, I was following orders...' Just a whole....(Shrugs)" [5:52 onwards]

Hall of Famer Teddy Long further added that Janel Grant's testimony could clear things up very easily.

"It ain't gonna be so much as that. If the girl is on the up and up, she's gonna let you know who was in charge." [6:05 onwards]

Vince McMahon cannot be completely erased from WWE, according to Bill Apter

Despite what the result may be regarding Vince McMahon's allegations, Bill Apter thinks it is impossible to remove every trace of him from WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he stated:

"I mean, you can't, you can't, you won't be able to erase him. A lot of people, and I am one of them, thank the whole NWO era for McMahon coming up with this whole Attitude Era thing that started beating 'em. This is amazing. The genius of him to help create this thing, and Austin was perfect. Vince McMahon was the best character heel I have ever seen. From the Bret Hart Shawn Michaels scr*wjob, all the way forward."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Vince McMahon.

