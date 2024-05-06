Only one WWE star could play a new version of The Fiend, veteran says (Exclusive)

The Fiend has not competed in a WWE match since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt's alter-ego could return one day with a wrestler such as Otis portraying the character.

On August 24, 2023, Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. In recent weeks, it has been rumored that his brother Bo Dallas could return as the Uncle Howdy persona in a new Wyatt-themed faction.

Russo discussed the reports with host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Regarding Wyatt's former gimmick, Russo pointed out that the three-time world champion technically did not portray The Fiend from a storyline perspective:

"It was never revealed that Bray Wyatt was The Fiend. He never said that, bro. He would always be in the [Firefly] Fun House and say, 'He's coming.' They never revealed that Bray Wyatt was The Fiend. What if you found just a very, very similar body type, bro?" [10:55 – 11:16]

Russo added that Alpha Academy member Otis is the only person in WWE who could realistically play The Fiend if the character returns:

"If he dropped some lbs, and he could because I know he would be disciplined, bro, you know who could fit that body type if he dropped some lbs? Freakin' Otis. I never worked with him. He's from Colorado, never met him, but he gets it, bro. I've seen him do character work. He's very, very good at character work. I think he'd pull that [Fiend gimmick] off in a minute, and he'd never have to take the mask off and nobody would ever know. And they never said Bray was The Fiend." [11:46 – 12:33]

Vince Russo's reservations about The Fiend returning to WWE

Although The Fiend was popular with many fans, WWE's creative team often received criticism for its booking of the character.

Amid speculation about Uncle Howdy's new faction, Vince Russo agreed with Dr. Chris Featherstone that bringing back The Fiend might not be a good idea:

"Bro, if you couldn't get this over with Bray, what makes you think you're gonna get this over with a second coming of the family? Bro, you've talked me into it! Why go there, bro?" [13:27 – 13:44]

Wyatt won the Universal Championship twice after transforming into The Fiend. He feuded with superstars including Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Randy Orton before the character disappeared from television in 2021.

