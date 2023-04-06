"Only a scratch" - Sheamus shares hilarious reaction to former champion's injury at WWE WrestleMania 39

Sheamus recently delivered a message to a fellow superstar who suffered a nasty cut at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Edge battled The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. The grueling match had to be stopped for a bit as Balor was badly busted open on the top of his head. After the wound was sealed, the match continued and Edge wound up getting the victory.

The inaugural Universal Champion posted an image of the gash on social media and Sheamus had a hilarious reaction. The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter today and joked that the injury was just a scratch to an Irish fellow like Finn Balor.

"Only a scratch to an irish fella 👊🏻," he tweeted.

WWE Superstar Gunther claims he has lost respect for Sheamus

Gunther recently disclosed that he has lost some respect for The Celtic Warrior following their rivalry for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania. He also defeated the 45-year-old in an instant classic last year at Clash at the Castle and then once more in a rematch on the October 7, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump in February, The Ring General claimed that he has lost some respect for the 45-year-old.

"I've beaten him twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus," said Gunther.

Sheamus has accomplished almost everything during his illustrious WWE career but has never held the Intercontinental Championship. It will be fascinating to see if he gets another opportunity at The Ring General down the line and finally wins the title that has eluded him throughout his career.

Would you like to see Gunther still be the Intercontinental Champion at the end of 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

