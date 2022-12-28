Vince Russo was recently critical of The Bloodline and the faction's ongoing storyline in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo also took a dig at Sami Zayn. While speaking about Roman Reigns' faction, he claimed that comparing The Honorary Uce to Macho Man Randy Savage would be a joke.

Lastly, Russo mentioned that the only thing he enjoys about the modern-day WWE product is Bray Wyatt.

"I'm not gonna lower the bar and say Sami Zayn is the greatest thing since Macho Man Randy Savage because that's a joke. So if you want me to answer you, honestly, the only thing I enjoy about this entire company is Bray Wyatt," said Russo. [9:48-10:01]

Watch the latest edition of Sporstkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Zayn has associated himself with The Bloodline throughout the majority of 2022. Earlier this year, he was acknowledged by The Tribal Chief, who officially confirmed Zayn's spot as The Honorary Uce.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn pledged his allegiance to Roman's faction as he got on the same page with Jey Uso to pin Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn A VERY UCEY CHRISTMAS STORY



HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

A VERY UCEY CHRISTMAS STORYHAPPY HOLIDAYS! https://t.co/TVAggpiAmt

If you're interested in sports betting, the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

What did Vince Russo say about WWE dragging The Bloodline's storyline out?

Vince Russo recently claimed that WWE has dragged out The Bloodline's storyline and compared it to the New World Order.

In continuation of the same conversation on Legion of RAW, Russo stated that The Bloodline is reaching "non-meaningful" territory. He said:

"The Bloodline is been to done to death. They have dragged out that story like the nWo, you know got dragged out until it became non-meaningful. They've reached that territory with The Bloodline."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. https://t.co/53FA4ZagTR

The Bloodline will be in action on the final SmackDown of 2022, as Sami Zayn is set to team up with Roman Reigns for a huge collision with Kevin Owens and John Cena.

When using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes