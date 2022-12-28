"Been to done to death" - Wrestling veteran claims WWE has made The Bloodline non-meaningful like the nWo (Exclusive)

The Bloodline is arguably WWE's most dominant faction at the moment. The faction's ongoing storylines have also been praised majorly by the WWE Universe.

However, former creative writer Vince Russo believes the company has dragged out The Bloodline's storyline. He further compared it to the New World Order and mentioned its downfall in WCW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo became brutally honest regarding Roman Reigns and his faction:

"The Bloodline is been to done to death. They have dragged out that story like the nWo, you know got dragged out until it became non-meaningful. They've reached that territory with The Bloodline," - said Russo. [9:30-9:47]

Ricky Steamboat recently spoke about the idea of him facing Roman Reigns in WWE

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steamboat claimed that he would like to surprise the fans in terms of a potential match with The Tribal Chief. The legend said:

"I see that with a guy like Roman Reigns, where it's not so much one-sided in different parts of the match. I want to take fans on a ride to which they don't see anything coming and anything we do is a surprise."

Reigns has been at the top of his game for the last two years and has been leading The Bloodline. He is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having unified the titles at WrestleMania 38.

Over the past two years, the top star has successfully defended the Universal Championship against numerous big names including Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and others.

Reigns will be in action this Friday night on SmackDown against Kevin Owens and John Cena in a tag team match. He will team up with Sami Zayn.

