"Original Bloodline hater" reacts to vicious Jimmy Uso beatdown: "Did I forget anyone?"

The Bloodline remains an exciting WWE act despite its changes and Jimmy Uso being kicked out of the group. Bully Ray reacted to a throwback clip of him beating down Jimmy and doubled down on his kayfabe hatred for the Samoans.

WrestleMania 40 seemingly changed the course of The Bloodline's future as Roman Reigns' lengthy reign as World Champion ended at the hands of a resilient Cody Rhodes. The Bloodline's attempts to maintain its dominance, thanks to The Rock, didn't bear fruit as The American Nightmare defied the odds to finish the story on Night Two, which saw the returns of The Undertaker and John Cena.

Following the mega show, Solo Sikoa assumed control of The Bloodline and introduced Tama Tonga as its newest member. The Bloodline is as hot as ever, and while many respect the group's contributions, Bully Ray might have been an "original hater" long before the stable was even formed.

Reacting to an old clip from an episode of Main Event from 2016, Bubba Ray Dudley might still not be a big fan of Samoan stars. As you can see in the clip below, Bully Ray mentioned Rikishi, his wife, The Rock, the innumerable cousins, and the "High Chief" Peter Maivia as he rained down punches on Jimmy Uso:

Jimmy Uso might be away from WWE TV for a while

It might seem unfortunate, but Jimmy Uso has paid the price for the events that unfolded at WrestleMania 40.

Solo Sikoa, convinced that The Bloodline needed changes, labeled his brother as the weak link and booted him out of the group on a recent SmackDown episode.

It emerged as the perfect opportunity for Tama Tonga to showcase his ruthlessness, and he did just that by assaulting Jimmy, as WWE wrote the former Tag Team Champion off TV with the angle.

Reports suggest that Jimmy Uso is dealing with a legitimate injury and could be out indefinitely. While there are no updates on when he might return, WWE has done its bit creatively to explain his absence as The Bloodline enters a new era.